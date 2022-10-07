ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half

ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

House fire raging in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. -- There is a one-alarm house fire on Rt. 212, Springfield. Firefighters are on site. No one was inside the house when it caught fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Stay tuned to WFMZ for the latest updates.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homes for Our Troops begins work on home for veteran in Wind Gap

WIND GAP, Pa. -- Wounded military veterans are getting a chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to help from a nonprofit. On Saturday, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of a home for Marine Corporal Dan Lasko in Wind Gap. Corporal Lasko was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
WIND GAP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fallen Reading firefighter to be honored

READING, Pa. - A fallen firefighter from the Reading Fire Department will be honored this weekend. Mark "Dewey" Kulp died of complications from COVID-19 last January. His name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque as part of a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Speeding SUV causes serious crash near Hellertown, driver flees the scene

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for the vehicle and driver that caused a serious crash in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (also known as Route 412), near the Giant supermarket, police said. Officers were...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two dead in parking lot shooting, Upper Southampton pub

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night, October 7, 2022. The shooting left two people dead and a third injured. At 11:31 p.m. Friday, 911 received numerous calls reporting...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

