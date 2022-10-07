Read full article on original website
The future appears bright for Del Norte girls soccer
By Ray Hamill — With a new head coach, a new conference and a sizable young roster, the Del Norte girls have every reason to feel excited about their future on the soccer field. A team that has traditionally struggled to compete with the powerhouse Big 5 teams has...
Sisemore, Crusaders explode for 61 points in Oklahoma
Senior quarterback Drew Sisemore threw for six touchdowns and ran in for another, as the St. Bernard’s offense came alive in a 61-40 win at Guymon High School in Oklahoma on Saturday night. Sisemore and the offense had their best outing of the year in a game that saw...
