CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down. The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO