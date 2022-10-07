ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Grove, TX

KIII 3News

186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Grace United Methodist Church continues pumpkin patch tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down. The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
TEXAS STATE
