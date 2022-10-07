Read full article on original website
Halloween characters placed for victims at Nueces County Memorial Garden
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Memorial Garden victims received a very special honor as Halloween characters were put up by the founder of the garden, Fallon Wood. Wood's daughter, Breanna wood was tragically killed back in 2017. After dealing with such devastation, Wood immediately knew she wanted...
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
Grace United Methodist Church invites local venders to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
Grace United Methodist Church continues pumpkin patch tradition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down. The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
'Lucky to be alive': Lumber goes through back window of truck on Texas highway, Final Destination style
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party puts the 'unity' in 'community' this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party returns this weekend to much fanfare, glitz and glam!. Jonathan Swindle, President of Pride Corpus Christi, joined us live with the plans in place and what you can expect if you head out. The two-part event begins...
Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
Smoother commutes are en route with plans for new street design standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has new plans for street designs that will hopefully make a difference. The Director of Engineering Services, Jeff Edmonds spoke with 3NEWS and explained in further detail how the plans for new street design standards are being mapped out so new roads are designed to last longer.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Veg out at 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veganism is the practice of abstaining from animal products and consuming only plant-based foods – otherwise known as "rabbit food." raddest food, say the foodie fans of VegFest, . "We're just trying to bring the best of all the worlds and combine it into...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
Developer seeks to acquire section of Laguna Shores Road from City of Corpus Christi
The city of Corpus Christi confirmed a private business in Flour Bluff is asking to purchase a small section of Laguna Shores Road. Residents who live in the area reached out to 3NEWS to ask about the potential deal after they received a survey from the developer. If approved, the...
Port of Corpus Christi donates $100,000 to Buc Days Commission Leadership Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next year's Buc Days is still months away – but the Buccaneer Commission celebrated a big win today. Today, they held the annual appreciation party for the volunteers and sponsors that make Buc Days happen every year. There, the Port of Corpus Christi gave...
