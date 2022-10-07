Read full article on original website
League-leading Loggers need late goal to edge the Panthers
The Eureka Loggers kept their unbeaten start to the Big 4 going with a fourth straight win on Saturday, but the McKinleyville Panthers pushed them all the way and did something no other team has done this year in league play. The Loggers came into the game having outscored their...
Dinan, Owsley continue to set the pace in H-DNL cross country
McKinleyville junior Damian Dinan continued to set the pace in H-DNL cross country at Fortuna on Wednesday, placing first for the third straight week. And the Panthers standout appears to be getting stronger. Dinan, whose winning margin has grown each week, finished the 5K course in a time of 18...
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Homecoming game has thrills, controversy and fireworks
By Ray Hamill — Friday night’s game at McKinleyville had it all, including fireworks, a defensive TD, a special teams TD and a huge late defensive stand by the home team. Not only did the Panthers celebrate Homecoming with a fireworks display at halftime, but their game against the Hoopa Warriors was a very entertaining showdown between two very evenly matched teams.
Stellar defense lifts the 12-percenters to statement win
By Ray Hamill — They had to battle all the way, but the McKinleyville Panthers celebrated their Homecoming with a key 18-14 win over visiting Hoopa on Friday night. The win, which was the second straight for the Panthers, lifts them to 2-0 in the Little 4 and gives them sole possession of top spot in the standings.
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For These Entrepreneurs, a Mobile Bar Operating Out of a Horse Trailer Has Been Both a Business and a Path From Solitude to Community
The Pony Keg Mobile Bar was a 1970s horse trailer. At least until the day co-owners and operators, Kara Bennett and Hailee Nolte purchased it from a Craigslist seller in Sacramento. Today, it is pink, repurposed and filled with a collection of decorative mementos that make it quintessential Humboldt. “It’s...
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Captured!] Humboldt County Searching for Stabbing Suspect in McKinleyville Area, Residents Asked to Not Open Their Doors to Strangers
Since before 4 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff deputies have been searching for a suspect in a stabbing in the McKinleyville area. The white male in his fifties has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and light blue jeans. Two tweets from the Sheriff’s Office at...
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet
(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
