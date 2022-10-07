Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team
Denis Malgin appears to have made the cut as the waivers-eligible player remains on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Preseason Highlighted by Young Players’ Performances
The Buffalo Sabres completed their preseason with a 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins this past Friday evening, but it gave no cause for concern. The overall results for the team in the preseason have been very good, and the young players that have been fighting for roster spots have shown a great deal of development and promise. The forward group looked sharp and put on some great scoring displays, the defense still has work to do, and the goaltending has been solid, so Buffalo has a good base to start the year.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Former Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Passes Away
The Buffalo Sabres are six days away from their regular season opener, next Thursday at KeyBank Center against the Ottawa Senators. On Friday, however, the team announced that one of their first goaltenders passed away. The Sabres announced that Dave Dryden passed away at the age of 81. Dryden was...
Blackhawks Shut Out by Blues in Preseason Finale
Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Fantasy Hockey Forward Projections For 2022-23 Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights' regular season kicks off next week, and that means it's time to start taking a look at where the players stand in fantasy hockey projections.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB・
