Police pursuit with shots fired, becomes a standoff, man arrested and charged

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 reports of police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker with shots fired from the pickup.

Joplin Police say the incident began near 2623 W 7th St in Joplin. Officers responded to the area, where a possible DWI driver was located.

JPD attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield to officers and fled southbound on Schifferdecker Ave. As the driver continued south, tire deflation spikes were successfully deployed.

“ The driver fired two gunshots at pursuing officers before stopping the vehicle at Coyote and Concord Lane ,” Joplin Police state.

The driver, Jonathan A. Green, 32, of Maumelle, Ark. refused to exit the vehicle and fired an additional gunshot at officers while attempting to put the vehicle back in motion for some time.

JPD continued to call out to the suspect on a bullhorn for nearly two hours. It was about the time Joplin PD SWAT team responded that the driver complied with commands and exited the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured.

The Newton County Prosecutor, William Lynch, filed these Felony charges on Green Friday:

Assault 1st Degree Or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim { Felony A RSMo: 565.050 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Assault 1st Degree Or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim { Felony A RSMo: 565.050 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony { Felony E RSMo: 575.150 }

