Hudson, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
BROOKLYN, OH
Hudson, OH
Green, OH
Ohio Lifestyle
Ohio Food & Drinks
Ohio Business
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening

A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WTOL-TV

Medina County organic farmer captures $50,000 prize in national contest

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — A Medina County farmer has captured a huge national award, including some cold, hard cash. Janelle Soja, who we first told you about in August, recently won the Johnny Appleseed Organic Gardening Invitational. She won several categories in the competition, including "Heaviest Tomato." Janelle beat...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Making Dinner Easy

Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
hudson.oh.us

Be a Hero! Join Hudson EMS!

HUDSON, OH (October 8, 2022) – Hudson EMS is hiring paramedics! Join our great EMS team that averages 2,400 calls a year. Hudson runs three ALS squads out of a single centralized station that is shared with the Hudson Fire Department. Fire certifications are not required, as Hudson EMS is a separate service from Hudson Fire.
HUDSON, OH
medtechdive.com

Quest agrees to buy Ohio-based health system’s lab-testing business

Quest Diagnostics agreed to buy part of Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business in an all-cash deal. The Akron, Ohio-based health system and Quest announced an agreement on Wednesday, while they didn’t disclose the terms. Quest will provide testing for physicians and patients served by LabCare Plus, Summa...
TWINSBURG, OH

