SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s big Pac-12 showdown against UCLA is starting to look like an offensive shootout after Cam Rising ran in a touchdown. UCLA started with the ball and easily scored a touchdown. Cam Rising led Utah down the field with big throws and running, which ended the drive with a six-yard TD run. With Utah trailing 21-16 after the TD, the Utes elected to go for two. Rising ran in the two-point conversion to trim the Bruins’ lead to 21-18 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO