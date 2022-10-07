Read full article on original website
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Southern Utah’s Comeback Falls Short Against Tarleton
SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah football fell short in its comeback attempt against Western Athletic Conference foe Tarleton. The Thunderbirds hosted the Texans at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, October 8. SUU fell to Tarleton, 42-40. After trailing by four points at halftime, 14-10,...
kslsports.com
Box Elder Spoils Senior Night For Bonneville With Blowout Win
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah – The Box Elder Bees scored 37 unanswered points to blow out the Bonneville Lakers on Game Night Live. The Lakers hosted the Bees at Bonneville High School on Friday, October 7. Box Elder blew out Bonneville, 37-8. On the first play of the night, the...
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Runs In TD, Gets Two-Point Conversion Against UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s big Pac-12 showdown against UCLA is starting to look like an offensive shootout after Cam Rising ran in a touchdown. UCLA started with the ball and easily scored a touchdown. Cam Rising led Utah down the field with big throws and running, which ended the drive with a six-yard TD run. With Utah trailing 21-16 after the TD, the Utes elected to go for two. Rising ran in the two-point conversion to trim the Bruins’ lead to 21-18 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
PK: No. 16 BYU Blows ‘Great Opportunity’ Against Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – East Carolina and Utah State won’t do anything. Neither will Wyoming and Utah Tech. For BYU football, especially without the fallback of conference games, the measuring stick are the big names that occasionally dot the schedule. There’s four of them this season, starting with Baylor and ending with Arkansas and in between it’s Oregon and Notre Dame.
Utah Cuts Deficit With Tavion Thomas Rushing TD
SALT LAKE CITY – After digging themselves a hole in the first half, the Utah Utes cut the UCLA lead with a Tavion Thomas rushing touchdown. With 3:14 remaining in the second quarter, Tavion Thomas ran in a five-yard touchdown to cut UCLA’s lead to 14-10. It’s the...
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Records Pick-Six In Consecutive Games
SALT LAKE CITY – Clark Phillips III still gave his all despite Utah trailing late against UCLA by getting an interception and returning it 80 yards for a touchdown. It’s the second consecutive game that Clark Phillips has recorded a pick-six after having three interceptions last week against Oregon State. The preseason All-American has two pick-sixes this season and five interceptions. The defensive touchdown cut UCLA’s lead to 42-32 with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
kslsports.com
Utes, Cougars Miss Big Opportunities, Drop Big In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- It was a tough weekend to be a fan of Utah and BYU football. Both the Utes and Cougars went into their games with big opportunities ahead of them, and both underwhelmed in their performances, consequently dropping in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Utah failed to...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Brooks Bursts For Massive TD, Cuts Fighting Irish’s Lead
LAS VEGAS – BYU running back Christopher Brooks broke loose to a touchdown run to cut Notre Dame’s lead at the start of the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
BYU Holds On Defense, Gets Stop Deep In Irish Territory
LAS VEGAS – BYU’s defense came up with a big stop deep in its own territory and forced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to turn the ball over on downs. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
kslsports.com
Big Punt Return Sets Up BYU’s First TD Against Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – A big play by BYU’s special teams set the Cougars up near the red zone before they scored their first points against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
How to watch: Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, makes his national television debut
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Kody Epps For 2nd TD Against Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall unleashed a deep ball to Kody Epps for the duo’s second touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
kslsports.com
No. 11 Utah’s Defense Struggles In First Pac-12 Loss Of Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s defense didn’t look like a typical Utes defense in their 42-32 loss to No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson put together a tremendous performance, completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 299 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He recorded a rushing TD. Zach Charbonnet had 22 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s 42-32 Loss To UCLA
PASADENA, CA- #11 Utah had the opportunity to make a big statement Saturday afternoon against #18 UCLA and came up short. Very short. Untimely mistakes were the main culprit paired with a very talented Bruins team that is on the up-and-up. There wasn’t much to like about this game if...
kslsports.com
Utah Governor Travels To Las Vegas For BYU-Notre Dame Game
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah governor Spencer Cox shared his excitement for another week of college football and said he will be in attendance for BYU‘s game against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will host the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi: Utah’s Defense Has Been ‘Clicking’ Since Florida Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is off to the races after its opening season loss to Florida down in Gainesville and has rattled off four straight wins in blowout fashion over Southern Utah, San Diego State, and most recently Oregon State. Devin Kaufusi discussed how the defense plays into that.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Answered Questions In Loss Against Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – The No. 16 BYU football team traveled to Las Vegas to play in the “Shamrock Series” against the Notre Dame Irish and fell short losing 28-20. Let’s answer some burning questions from a tough loss in the desert. Who was the most valuable...
