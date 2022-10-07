ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of students attended Black College and Career Fair at West LA College

By Ashley Mackey via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uzqa4_0iPUsm1200

The transition from high school can be a scary one. That's why organizers came together to host the second annual Local District West Black College and Career Fair.

"Last year at this event, I was inspired to go to college because I didn't really want to go," said Kamari Meredith, a 12th grade student at Alexander Hamilton High School. "One of the MC's spoke about his journey and it's kind of similar to mine, except he played sports. So, I was like, 'He did it, I can do it.'"

This year, the fair was hosted at West Los Angeles College and high school students from the LAUSD's Local District West came to participate.

"We're just so glad to have them here on our campus," said Jim Limbaugh, president of West L.A. College. "It's a beautiful campus. We're hoping that it gives them the type of atmosphere that helps them understand how important education is."

There was music, food and performances. The event offered workshops, assistance with financial aid, personal statements and scholarships. Students also had the opportunity to apply to over 20 historically Black colleges and universities free of charge using just one application.

"An event like this is important because it gives you multiple choices of where you want to go," said Kyra Adams, a senior at Dorsey High School.

"We have the dancers coming out, we have the step team coming out and it shows like different cultures," said Dejah Champagnie, an 11th grade student at Dorsey High School.

"It's giving us opportunities for different colleges to see what they're like," said Honee Halcrombe, a junior at Dorsey High School.

Nearly a thousand 11th and 12th graders from all over unified school district were expected to attend the event and more than 60 colleges and universities were participating in person. Organizers said it's about accessibility.

"Opportunities are endless for them, regardless of where they've come from, regardless of their ethnicity, race or creed," said Remon Corley of Local District West. "We want them to know that there are possibilities that exist beyond what they may already be aware of or may already know and that we want to expose them to those opportunities."

Even though this is only the second fair, organizers are looking forward to making this an annual event.

