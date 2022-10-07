ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway in Inman at a house on Bobo Drive. The Spartanburg County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday night. Inman Police is also investigating. Stay with Fox Carolina as...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021. Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
State
Vermont State
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead on Saturday night

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person Sunday. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who’d been...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: Man trafficked crack cocaine near Laurens middle school

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine near a school. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Jersey Street on Sept. 22 after gathering intelligence on an anonymous tip about drug activity at the location. The search...
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Wellford#Fox#Dss
FOX Carolina

Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two “dangerous” suspects accused of murdering a high school football star in Georgia are behind bars in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office said officials were able to track down a white mini cooper along Highway 76...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Veterans Affairs Festival in Oconee Co.

Bond hearing for four suspects charged after an 8-year-old girl was tortured according to investigators. Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle are accused of abusing Tatro's daugther.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

114-year-old Mountain View Baptist Church commits to ‘public partnership’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For 114 years Mountain View Baptist Church has been considered an institution in West Greenville. The church touts itself as a bridge-builder that promotes economic partnerships and community development. But this weekend they’re doing something different to bring hope and solutions to the everyday people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Church to launch new mental health group

Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy