Mattawan, MI

City
Mattawan, MI
City
Portage, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Portage, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Mattawan, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
Person
Carlos Rangel
MLive.com

Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College

Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College. Alicia Córdoba reacts near her husband, George Blanchet, after being inaugurated as president of Aquinas College at Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is the Catholic college's ninth president and first female president. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
MARQUETTE, MI
#Athletic Conference#Wildcats
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Take a wild ride over Binder Park Zoo on new zip line and ropes course

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- For the Michigan thrill seekers and those wanting to face their fears a new attraction has opened at the Binder Park Zoo. The Charles and Lynn Zhang Skylark Ridge recently opened at the Battle Creek-area zoo. The $2 million dollar project features 42 elements and five zip lines. The course design anchors to eight steel columns, spanning 15,000 total square feet and rising to 36 feet, at its highest point, for bird’s eye views of zoo grounds.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

