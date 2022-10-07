Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Defensive stand, late TD leads Portage Northern past Central in rivalry thriller
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Central started its penultimate possession holding a 22-17 lead with 1:32 left in the third quarter, and the Mustangs planned to win the football game 3 yards at a time. Portage Northern head coach Kurt Twichell had seen this scenario play out countless times before...
MLive.com
300-yard birthday celebration headlines Kalamazoo-area Week 7 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Before Jacob Thompson could properly celebrate his birthday Friday, he needed to go to work. The Sturgis senior running back put the Trojans on his back with an all-timer of a performance in a 26-15 win over Three Rivers, carrying 39 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
MLive.com
See photos as Portage Northern plays against Portage Central in homecoming game
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Northern high school hosted Portage Central homecoming on Friday evening, Oct. 7. With a fourth quarter touchdown, Portage Northern slipped past Portage Central, 25-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the...
MLive.com
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 7 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – The leaves are turning, the temperatures are dropping, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like playoff football. The home stretch of the high school football season is here, with teams having just three more games to earn the right to continue their campaigns into the playoffs.
MLive.com
Improvement continues for Sparta, snaps Hopkins’ five-game winning streak
SPARTA – Friday night’s game against Hopkins proved to be a microcosm of the 2022 season for the Sparta football team. The Spartans didn’t start off so hot but they sure turned it around. Sparta defeated Hopkins 34-14 in an OK Silver Conference game on the Spartans’...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
MLive.com
Western Michigan football looks to avoid historic skid against Eastern Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – The heart of Western Michigan’s 2022 football season begins Saturday, when the Broncos host Eastern Michigan to resume Mid-American Conference play after a three-week span of non-league foes. Last week’s 44-7 throttling of New Hampshire was a much-needed bounce back after lackluster losses to Pittsburgh...
Western Michigan hockey captain sentenced after pleading to seduction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Western Michigan University hockey captain was sentenced Friday afternoon. Paul Washe, 23, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 7, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Pamela Lightvoet. The public was not allowed inside the courtroom because Lightvoet closed it for Washe’s sentencing. An MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette reporter attempted...
MLive.com
Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College
Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College. Alicia Córdoba reacts near her husband, George Blanchet, after being inaugurated as president of Aquinas College at Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is the Catholic college's ninth president and first female president. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday due to threat
Vicksburg Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.
Take a wild ride over Binder Park Zoo on new zip line and ropes course
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- For the Michigan thrill seekers and those wanting to face their fears a new attraction has opened at the Binder Park Zoo. The Charles and Lynn Zhang Skylark Ridge recently opened at the Battle Creek-area zoo. The $2 million dollar project features 42 elements and five zip lines. The course design anchors to eight steel columns, spanning 15,000 total square feet and rising to 36 feet, at its highest point, for bird’s eye views of zoo grounds.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
