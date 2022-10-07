Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
NBCMontana
UM study discovers plant growth offsets carbon dioxide release in thawing permafrost
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study at the University of Montana challenges the notion that permafrost regions are becoming a net source of carbon dioxide. Permafrost is a layer of soil in polar and forested boreal regions that remain frozen all year. The study was conducted with satellites, ground...
NBCMontana
UM program trains commercial drivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana program trains commercial drivers to fill critical needs. Renee Kelly is one of the drivers who got her start in UM's Missoula College heavy equipment operation and commercial driver's license program. Now Kelly, a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, owns a fleet of...
rmef.org
Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
Biden sends condolences to late Missoula mayor Engen's family
MISSOULA - President Joe Biden recently sent a letter to late Missoula mayor John Engen's family offering his sympathies. "Jill and I offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved John," the letter read. "I know how painful it is to lose a loved one to cancer, and I am keeping you in my prayers during this difficult time."
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
NBCMontana
New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
NBCMontana
MCT presents performances of The Addams Family
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical comedy The Addams Family for their 2022-2023 season opener. Performances take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 20-30. Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 406-728-7529. MCT released the following:. The Missoula...
