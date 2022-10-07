There was a dramatic – but successful – rescue of eight people from the choppy, stormy waters of Lake Michigan at about 5 p.m. yesterday. After a sudden change in weather, four sailboats capsized. But Evanston Fire Department water rescue crews and rescuers from the Northwestern Sailing Center picked up everyone, landing them all on dry land at Clark Street Beach. Early this morning, the RoundTable’s Richard Cahan talked to four of the firefighters on the front line of the lake rescue. Pictured above, from left, are Battalion Chief Dan Lynch, Johan Haglund, Sean Malloy and James Trippi at Fire Station 1.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO