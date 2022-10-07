Read full article on original website
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Data walks show health toll of segregation in Evanston
A city assessment found that redlining – the now-outlawed practice of denying services to low-income areas, ones often housing mostly Black and brown residents – in Evanston is still adversely affecting Black people’s health 90 years later. “It’s heart-wrenching,” said Kim Holmes-Ross, Director of Community Engagement for...
vfpress.news
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Forest Preserve District approves letter of support for recognition of Fox River as national water trail
The Kendall County Forest Preserve District Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a letter of support for adding the Fox River to the National Park Service's National Water Trail System. Forest Preserve Director David Guritz says the recognition will help raise awareness of the Fox River as a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Reparations committee feels pressure to disburse grants to city’s ancestors
In an attempt to ensure the Black ancestors see some form of reparations before they die, the reparations committee voted Thursday to move forward with funding mechanisms other than the cannabis tax. The committee backed using money from the city’s real estate transfer tax and to consider using federal grants...
DuPage County will have a new board chair, but who?
The race for DuPage County Board chair shows that it’s a different day in the county once known as a Republican stronghold. WBBM Newsradio Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Gardens increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
No apologies: City clerk, treasurer will accept 20.5% pay raises
Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer.
wcsjnews.com
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Public Library seeks volunteers for Racial Equity Task Force
The Evanston Public Library’s Racial Equity Task Force is looking for new members to help guide Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts at the Library. Composed of community members, Library staff and Library trustees, this task force is devoted to increasing the Library’s outreach and service to underserved residents, particularly those living in Evanston’s 5th, 8th, and 9th wards.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card
Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
There was a dramatic – but successful – rescue of eight people from the choppy, stormy waters of Lake Michigan at about 5 p.m. yesterday. After a sudden change in weather, four sailboats capsized. But Evanston Fire Department water rescue crews and rescuers from the Northwestern Sailing Center picked up everyone, landing them all on dry land at Clark Street Beach. Early this morning, the RoundTable’s Richard Cahan talked to four of the firefighters on the front line of the lake rescue. Pictured above, from left, are Battalion Chief Dan Lynch, Johan Haglund, Sean Malloy and James Trippi at Fire Station 1.
kanecountyconnects.com
DUI Fines Fund New Drone Technology for Kane County Communities
At its October meeting, members of the Kane County DUI Task Force approved two funding requests for drone technology through its grant program. The North Aurora and Campton Hills police departments both applied for and received grant money to purchase the drones. The DUI Task Force is funded primarily through fines imposed on motorists charged with driving while under the influence.
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
evanstonroundtable.com
Canine costs in Evanston: How expensive is it to own a dog?
And what does it take financially to own a dog in Evanston? How much is it likely to set you back? In these inflationary times, the RoundTable thought it was a good time to examine the situation. This is neither a scientific study nor a replication of anyone else’s study....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County paving, bridge projects moving forward
The Porter County Commissioners approved more than $2.7 million in paving projects this week. The work will include portions of 12 county roads:. 400 North – 275 East to Augustine Dr. 250 South – 725 West to 600 West. 725 West – 100 South to 350 South.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
evanstonroundtable.com
Oliver Ruff: High expectations, no exceptions, no excuses
This episode features Oliver Ruff, who brings to mind three words: consistency, present and commitment. He has always been exactly the same, whether in friendship, inspiring his many students, or by showing up to affect positive change. Mr. Ruff is a person who cares, is committed and passionate about Evanston and its residents. He grew up in Evanston, taught school and became an administrator in District 65.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
