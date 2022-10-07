Need Community Service Hours or Want to Volunteer? Contact the Bishop American Legion Auxillary

Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Hall- “Pokey” John Charles Hall of Benton, CA passed away on September 17, 2022
Hall- “Pokey” John Charles Hall of Benton, CA passed away on September 17, 2022 peacefully in Bishop, CA. Pokey lived a happy, carefree life and was loved by all. Pokey was born on January 24, 1955 in Bishop, CA to Rose Marie (Saulque) Bahee and Charles John Hall.
sierrawave.net
Reds Meadow Road Seasonal Closure Update
The Inyo National Forest and Devils Postpile National Monument announce that Reds Meadow Road at Minaret Vista will be closed for the season on Tuesday, October 11. The roadways within the Lakes Basin and the upper portion of Old Mammoth Road will remain open until weather conditions change. Starting October...
KMPH.com
Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sierrawave.net
Independence Jury Summoned for October 10, 2022
If you were summoned to appear in INDEPENDENCE on Monday, October 10, 2022, this panel have been canceled and you DO NOT need to appear.
Comments / 0