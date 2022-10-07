Need Community Service Hours or Want to Volunteer? Contact the Bishop American Legion Auxillary

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO