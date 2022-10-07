Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Hundreds gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to peacefully protest for abortion rights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds descended upon the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - including Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey - for a day of peaceful protest supporting reproductive rights for women and constitutional protections for abortion.The Women's Wave demonstration is part of events happening across the country - as part of a nationwide day of protest."We need to come out and stand with choice, but we need to stand with American liberty; the right to choose an abortion is a part of American liberty," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh.The event was organized by Women's March Pittsburgh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at Pa. amusement park that hurt 3
Park officials said the late Saturday night shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers near the Musik Express ride
wkok.com
AP: Columbus Day, Statue Controversy Pops Up in Western PA
PITTSBURGH (AP) — AP is reporting… An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the power to override an ordinance passed by the city council in 1955 that cleared the installation of the 800-pound statue of the explorer. Common Pleas Judge John McVay Jr. ruled about a week ago that because the statue erected in 1958 is in a city-owned park, it represents government speech — citing a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Utah city rejecting a monument proposed for a city park by a religious group.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt News
Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses
Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
firefighternation.com
Pittsburgh (PA) Firefighter Takes Near-Lethal Dose of Heroin in Firehouse
A Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester overdosed on heroin at the fire station on Aug. 10, police say. Police say a fellow firefighter discovered the firefighter on the floor in the locker room with needle was near his body, according to Target 11. The firefighter was revived with Narcan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
CBS News
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
Police recover body from Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
'The Boy Behind The Door:' Pittsburgh native's new book recalls the true story of a Holocaust survivor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Jewish high holidays come to a close, A McKeesport native now living in New York City has written a book about one teenager's experience during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. Author David Tabatsky recounts the true story of Salomon Kool who survived the Nazis in the 1940s even as the rest of his family perished in his book "The Boy Behind The Door." Tabatsky has written a book for teenagers and adults alike but he said with each passing year, it's more important than ever that young people understand what the Holocaust was all about. "These are things that are very important, especially in the times that we live in where the political situation and the far-right movements are very dangerous, and I think the younger generation needs to understand that they must take responsibility to be sure that individual and communal freedom is perpetuated in our world," he said. You can watch my full interview with Tabatsky below!
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Comments / 2