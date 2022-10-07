Read full article on original website
4th Annual Texas Veterans Military Show held in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans as far as South Dakota attended the event, which kickstarted with a parade from Tyler to Bullard, led by the patriot guard. Six medal of honor recipients were recognized for their service and rankings including Mike Fitzmaurice, Clarence Sasser, Army Green Beret Melvin Morris, Fourth Marine Don Bullard, and General James Livingston.
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Yantis ISD employee has been arrested. Christopher McIntosh was arrested Friday for online solicitation of a minor, according to online judicial records. The arrest of McIntosh resulted from an internal Yantis ISD investigation led by the superintendent and administration immediately upon learning of the solicitation allegations, according to the school district.
Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision
Some defendants in a case accusing former Longview ISD educators of injuring special education students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School are asking to be sentenced to community supervision if they are found guilty. One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of...
Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public about disability programs
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ability Strong Festival in Nacogdoches is about getting people with disabilities educated on resources they can take advantage of to improve their quality of life, according to Victor Galon, chair of the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. “Anything from prosthetics to wheelchairs or...
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
Keep Tyler Beautiful awards 92-year-old volunteer
“Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience.
Montgomery County Constable’s Office ICAC Task Force Investigation Leads to Arrest of Smith County Man
WILLIS, TX — In February 2018, A Detective with Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, conducted an online investigation involving child sexual exploitation. Michael Mayo (37) contacted an undercover detective to procure an adult woman to have sex with a young child in his custody.
WebXtra: Holly Lake Ranch VFD encourages participation at special blood drive
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer fire department hosts a blood drive to increase awareness and to help a fellow firefighters daughter. With the help of Carter Blood Care, workers, the Holly Lake Ranch Volunteer Fire Department held an all-day blood drive at their fire station. Originally scheduled as an event to create awareness on the need for blood daily in this country, the event is also to help the daughter of one of their firefighters who is in need of blood herself. Firefighter Freda Jones and Fire Chief Bill Bollinger talk about the importance of continued blood donation.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking people to help them identify alleged mail thieves
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are […]
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being taken. […]
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Texas A&M Forest Service upgrades to wildfire preparedness level 2
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The risk of wildfires in East Texas is expected to increase over the weekend. On Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised its wildfire preparedness level to two citing increased dangers from windy and dry conditions. Texas A&M Forest Services has a preparedness level scale from one...
Smith County Sheriff's Office seek help to locate suspected vehicle involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle believed to be involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft. Officials said in a Facebook post the suspected vehicle is a black Chrysler 300. The mail in that area runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.
