Whitehouse, TX

KLTV

4th Annual Texas Veterans Military Show held in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans as far as South Dakota attended the event, which kickstarted with a parade from Tyler to Bullard, led by the patriot guard. Six medal of honor recipients were recognized for their service and rankings including Mike Fitzmaurice, Clarence Sasser, Army Green Beret Melvin Morris, Fourth Marine Don Bullard, and General James Livingston.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Yantis ISD employee has been arrested. Christopher McIntosh was arrested Friday for online solicitation of a minor, according to online judicial records. The arrest of McIntosh resulted from an internal Yantis ISD investigation led by the superintendent and administration immediately upon learning of the solicitation allegations, according to the school district.
YANTIS, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public about disability programs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ability Strong Festival in Nacogdoches is about getting people with disabilities educated on resources they can take advantage of to improve their quality of life, according to Victor Galon, chair of the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. “Anything from prosthetics to wheelchairs or...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable’s Office ICAC Task Force Investigation Leads to Arrest of Smith County Man

WILLIS, TX — In February 2018, A Detective with Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, conducted an online investigation involving child sexual exploitation. Michael Mayo (37) contacted an undercover detective to procure an adult woman to have sex with a young child in his custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Holly Lake Ranch VFD encourages participation at special blood drive

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer fire department hosts a blood drive to increase awareness and to help a fellow firefighters daughter. With the help of Carter Blood Care, workers, the Holly Lake Ranch Volunteer Fire Department held an all-day blood drive at their fire station. Originally scheduled as an event to create awareness on the need for blood daily in this country, the event is also to help the daughter of one of their firefighters who is in need of blood herself. Firefighter Freda Jones and Fire Chief Bill Bollinger talk about the importance of continued blood donation.
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Texas A&M Forest Service upgrades to wildfire preparedness level 2

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The risk of wildfires in East Texas is expected to increase over the weekend. On Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised its wildfire preparedness level to two citing increased dangers from windy and dry conditions. Texas A&M Forest Services has a preparedness level scale from one...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

