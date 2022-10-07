Read full article on original website
Zac Taylor getting roasted by NFL Twitter for boneheaded decision vs Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made a call to go for it on fourth-and-goal in the second half against the Ravens and his decision got torched after the loss. Just after the two-minute warning on Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals took a 17-16 lead over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. But that 1:58 remaining on the clock was more than enough time for Lamar Jackson to lead the offense down the field and get Justin Tucker into gimme range for one of the best kickers in NFL history.
