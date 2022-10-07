ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
EL PASO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas

Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
AUSTIN, TX

