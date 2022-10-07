Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KTRE
Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field Friday
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill Hornets struggled against the Newton Eagles during Friday night’s game. We have highlights from the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Lindale and Kilgore battle it out in Friday game
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale and Kilgore faced each other on the football field Friday night. There were some great plays from both teams. We have the highlights here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas
Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
Abilene High plays complete game in rout of Amarillo Caprock
A Twitter List by gofridaynight Abilene High didn't play a perfect game. But the Eagles came darn close Friday night at Shotwell Stadium. Both the offense and defense clicked for...
Week 7 Texas high school football statewide scores
Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0. SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13. Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit.
Comments / 0