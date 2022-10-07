ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Rocket City Pride celebrates 10 years of pride in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

In memory of Maudie Bedford: Book Lovers club plans Walk to Wellness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one Russellville group doing its part to help is the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club. The club’s annual Walk to Wellness is held to bring greater awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds to help local people with screenings and treatment.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Music#Chess Tournament#Halloween Costume#Madison City Chess League#Kindergarten 2#Mccl
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin County Times

Why I Love Franklin County: Kim Clonts

Kim Clonts is the daughter of Edward and Joann Stanley and is married to Steve Clonts, a sales representative. The Russellville High School and University of Alabama graduate holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications and was a Crimsonette, Miss University of Alabama and second-runner-up Miss Alabama. A Franklin County native, she has three fur babies, Lilly, Maggie and Albert.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
SpaceRef

NASA Announces Teams for the 2023 Student Launch Challenge

NASA has announced the 69 student teams representing 25 states and Puerto Rico selected to compete in the 2023 Student Launch Challenge. The annual competition – one of NASA’s Artemis Student Challenges – requires middle/high school and college/university students to design, build, and fly a high-powered amateur rocket and scientific payload to an altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy