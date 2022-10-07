Read full article on original website
Rocket City Pride celebrates 10 years of pride in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."
Franklin County Times
In memory of Maudie Bedford: Book Lovers club plans Walk to Wellness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one Russellville group doing its part to help is the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club. The club’s annual Walk to Wellness is held to bring greater awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds to help local people with screenings and treatment.
Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
Think you can identify the ‘killer?’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
WAFF
Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
Teachers and students throw surprise celebration for Make-A-Wish recipient
Teachers and students at Forest Hills Elementary School threw a surprise celebration for Luke Reaves, a ten-year-old Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week: Caydee
Meet Caydee! She is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair who is ready to meet her fur-ever family!
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
Florence High School students selected for national film festival
Five students from Florence High School have been selected to be a part of the All-American High School Film Festival.
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 8
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Franklin County Times
Why I Love Franklin County: Kim Clonts
Kim Clonts is the daughter of Edward and Joann Stanley and is married to Steve Clonts, a sales representative. The Russellville High School and University of Alabama graduate holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications and was a Crimsonette, Miss University of Alabama and second-runner-up Miss Alabama. A Franklin County native, she has three fur babies, Lilly, Maggie and Albert.
22 dogs removed from home in Tuscumbia
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
SpaceRef
NASA Announces Teams for the 2023 Student Launch Challenge
NASA has announced the 69 student teams representing 25 states and Puerto Rico selected to compete in the 2023 Student Launch Challenge. The annual competition – one of NASA’s Artemis Student Challenges – requires middle/high school and college/university students to design, build, and fly a high-powered amateur rocket and scientific payload to an altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.
How movie fans in Huntsville can stream more than 30,000 films for free
You won’t die if you don’t have Netflix. Sure it’s a nice luxury, but bingeing “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things” isn’t a basic life necessity. And facing increases these days in fundamental needs, like groceries and rent, many of us are looking at ways of cutting costs on “wants,” including entertainment.
