2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?
I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election
After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón's opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court The post EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Karen Bass apologizes to Latino Democratic club after asking if Rick Caruso bought their endorsement
That accusation did not sit well with the Avance Democratic Club: "I'm here to say that every candidate who seeks our endorsement plays by the same rules."
californiaglobe.com
Karen Bass Scrambles after Poll Reveals Only 3 Point Lead in Race for LA Mayor
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) continued her large push for more donations and endorsements on Thursday following news on Monday that Developer and fellow Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was now only 3 points behind her in polls. While early pre-primary polls had shown Bass and Caruso...
Protests, calls for resignation grow as LA councilmembers recorded making racist remarks
LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
Santa Monica Mirror
Column: The Santa Monica Police Officers Association Calls on the Members of the Public Safety Reform & Oversight Commission to Do Their Jobs
Submitted by the Santa Monica Police Officers Association. On February 2, 2021, Santa Monica City Council adopted an ordinance adding Santa Monica Municipal Code Chapter 2.50 to establish a Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission (PSROC). The Santa Monica Police Officers Association (SMPOA) worked with city staff on crafting that ordinance and the SMPOA’s member officers have worked to cooperate with and support the commission since its inception.
inglewoodtoday.com
Dr. Torres Resigns Amid Health Challenges
After three years of proudly serving as the County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, I have decided to prioritize my health and my family, and will be stepping down from my position effective October 31, 2022. This has been a very difficult decision to make. Some of you...
2urbangirls.com
UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis
District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
signalscv.com
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
Professor spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 insurrection in online lecture
During a pre-recorded lecture about video game design, the professor claimed the Capitol riot was staged as part of a campaign by the Chinese military to impose an “atheist theocracy” on the U.S. The post Professor spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 insurrection in online lecture appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Brian Richards | Thank Joe and Gavin at the Pump
On Sept. 23 I submitted a letter to The Signal. In it, I stated that gas prices were at or above $6 per gallon. We all have our gas stations we go to. Mine is Chevron on The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Today when I drove by I was shocked to see the price of a gallon of premium to be $7.09. In just six short days gas went from at or just over $6 to at or just over $7!
signalscv.com
LAEDC announces Santa Clarita as finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. announced Santa Clarita as one of the finalists for the Most Business-Friendly City award, among cities with populations over 60,000, for the 27th Annual Eddy Awards. “Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita on once again being nominated as one of the Most...
signalscv.com
Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.
Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc. TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service,...
Lacey says she did not know late husband would point gun at protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
signalscv.com
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
Santa Clarita Radio
New Bee Canyon Hiking Trail Opens In Santa Clarita
A new open space trail, Bee Canyon, has opened up in Santa Clarita, offering yet another open space for residents to enjoy. On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held at Bee Canyon Open Space at 12858 Soledad Canyon Road, east of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country, where Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste talked about the new trail and amenities it offers the community.
WATCH: Residents and business owners tell City Hall they’ve had enough
In a new video series produced by WEHO for the People residents and business owners in West Hollywood share stories and grave concerns about their City Council, discussing how they have abandoned their community and implemented policies that now threaten their public safety and economic survival. “The stories shared are...
