Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $60 Million at International Box Office

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney, is (surprise, surprise) charming audiences at the international box office. The movie has generated $60 million overseas to date, a promising start given the current challenges facing theatrical rom-coms. Of course, it helps when the genre gets a boost from megawatt stars like Roberts and Clooney. According to Universal, which is backing the film, “Ticket to Paradise” is outpacing recent meet-cute stories like “The Lost City,” “Last Christmas” and “Crazy Rich Asians” at the same point in their respective big-screen rollouts.
See Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With Master Chief From ‘Halo’ at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion headlined Saturday night at San Diego’s TwitchCon and, keeping with the theme of the gamer-friendly livestream service’s event, twerked with Master Chief from Halo. The bizarre moment occurred during a performance of “Freak Nasty,” where the rapper was joined onstage by the video game character,...
Migos is Still a Group — But so are Quavo and Takeoff

When the members of Atlanta rap group Migos each dropped individual solo albums in the past — Quavo and Takeoff in 2018, Offset in early 2019 — there wasn’t much doubt about the future of the rap trio who’d collectively conquered commercial heights. The same might have been said of Quavo and Takeoff’s newest album Only Built For Infinity Links, released today, were it not for ongoing tension between Offset and label Quality Control Music. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against the label over ownership of his solo recordings, accusing QC of “knowingly violating” his rights to his own music.
