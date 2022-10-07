Read full article on original website
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Chris Childs on Draymond Green video: 'Good thing footage never got out of our Knicks practices'
Chris Childs says the video of Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole was “nothing,” and is glad there was no video from practices during his Knicks days.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Draymond Green’s discipline for punching Jordan Poole was being handled internally. A leaked video shouldn’t change that
Everything is worse when there’s video. That’s certainly the case when it comes to the altercation at a Golden State Warriors practice that was originally reported Wednesday as a punch thrown and landed by Draymond Green on Jordan Poole. A day later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said...
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: 'The league's really in trouble'
While the Brooklyn Nets will be focused on contending for a title this season, teams stuck near the bottom of the standings will have one major goal – landing the top overall pick for the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama was sensational earlier this week in...
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch
Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
