ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
NESN

Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#The Brooklyn Nets#Mvp#Espn
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch

Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
NBA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy