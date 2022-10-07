ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula's Beartracks Bridge to be dedicated on Indigenous Peoples Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue will be officially named and dedicated this Monday, on Indigenous Peoples Day. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee, Missoula County, the city of Missoula and other officials will gather on the south end of the bridge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
VICTOR, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn

MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM program trains commercial drivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana program trains commercial drivers to fill critical needs. Renee Kelly is one of the drivers who got her start in UM's Missoula College heavy equipment operation and commercial driver's license program. Now Kelly, a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, owns a fleet of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCT presents performances of The Addams Family

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical comedy The Addams Family for their 2022-2023 season opener. Performances take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 20-30. Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 406-728-7529. MCT released the following:. The Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Foster
NBCMontana

Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals

MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy