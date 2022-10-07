Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
NBCMontana
Missoula's Beartracks Bridge to be dedicated on Indigenous Peoples Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue will be officially named and dedicated this Monday, on Indigenous Peoples Day. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee, Missoula County, the city of Missoula and other officials will gather on the south end of the bridge.
NBCMontana
New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
NBCMontana
FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
NBCMontana
UM program trains commercial drivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana program trains commercial drivers to fill critical needs. Renee Kelly is one of the drivers who got her start in UM's Missoula College heavy equipment operation and commercial driver's license program. Now Kelly, a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, owns a fleet of...
NBCMontana
'Extensive' repairs needed before Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge can reopen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials say extensive repairs are needed on the Northside Pedestrian Bridge. Officials closed the bridge last week over safety concerns when "significant fractures were discovered in the bridge decking and supports." Now, the city says they expect to start work in early 2023. The...
NBCMontana
MCT presents performances of The Addams Family
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical comedy The Addams Family for their 2022-2023 season opener. Performances take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 20-30. Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 406-728-7529. MCT released the following:. The Missoula...
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
NBCMontana
UM study discovers plant growth offsets carbon dioxide release in thawing permafrost
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study at the University of Montana challenges the notion that permafrost regions are becoming a net source of carbon dioxide. Permafrost is a layer of soil in polar and forested boreal regions that remain frozen all year. The study was conducted with satellites, ground...
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
NBCMontana
Powell Co. football coach suspended after interview on school weaknesses
A football head coach was suspended this week after an interview where he spoke on things he says need to change in the school system in Powell County. Wardens coach Andrew Verlanic sat down with Deer Lodge News Network Wednesday night to discuss areas the school district is lacking in order to attract student athletes.
