Irvine, CA

Comments / 1

mynewsla.com

Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park

The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Crews find body of missing swimmer in Lake Havasu 32 feet underwater

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the body of a man who went swimming in Lake Havasu a day later after he never resurfaced. Rescue divers and crews in the air searched the north basin of the lake for the missing man on Oct. 8, but they were unable to find anyone. Witnesses had told deputies that they had seen the man jump from the boat to go swimming.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police step up patrols in Long Beach after series of overnight burglaries

Police in Long Beach are stepping up patrols after three homes were hit in a series of overnight burglaries. Two happened on the city's eastside near Long Beach State Friday night. At one home, police say the suspects smashed a sliding door and made off with jewelry.  At another home, someone called 9-1-1 to report three suspicious men in their backyard. In another incident, police say the suspects pried open a door at a home on Country Club Drive and Stewart Way and stole jewelry. Neighbors say they are not surprised to hear about the new break-ins. "Every time I leave my house, I think someone else will be there by the time I get back," said Brenda Leymaster, a resident. Police say detectives are investigating the crimes and are working to determine whether the incidents are related. 
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed after SUV goes over 405 freeway embankment

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne Saturday evening, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp. The incident was reported at 6:03 p.m. on the...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
Popculture

Actor Accused of Theft, Caught on Camera

A San Diego comic book store is accusing actor Ray Duffer of stealing comics under the watchful eye of their security cameras. Southern California Comics shared security camera footage with TMZ, allegedly showing Duffer stuffing comics under his shirt. A Los Angeles comics store owner told TMZ Duffer allegedly tried the same stunt there but he was stopped before he could leave with the comics under his shirt.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours

Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Comments / 0

