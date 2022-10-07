ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse area organizations hold first ‘Okvoterfest’ at Copeland Park

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5GGc_0iPUmRe300

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Area volunteers are saying “prost” to the vote.

At Copeland Park Thursday evening, groups celebrated voter education week with “Okvoterfest”.

There was live music, food, and opportunities to register to vote. Organizers also helped people make sure they have the proper ID and documents to go to the polls.

“We’re trying to clear up any confusion that there might be about voting,” said Public Affairs Regional Coordinator for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Joella Striebel. “There’s been a lot of changes over the past couple of years with absentee voting and voting by mail, so we just want to make sure people have good information.”

This was the first Okvoterfest event. It was sponsored by: The League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, LIT (Leaders Igniting Transformation), Voter Engagement Project, Cia Siab, Inc., and VoteRiders.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

13th Annual Pancake Breakfast helps La Crosse seniors

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–There were plenty of pancakes to go around in La Crosse. The 13th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Harry J. Olson Senior Center raised money for a worthy cause. Seniors and members of the public took part in a delicious pancake breakfast and bake sale. The Center is in danger of closing and organizers say if it closes,...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
news8000.com

Taste of Downtown helps local La Crosse restaurants

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse residents got a special taste of local food and help a worthy cause. At The Taste of La Crosse, La Crosse residents got a special chance to try some local cuisine from 8 different restaurants. Guests also got the chance to enjoy live music, cocktails,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Firefighters Association promotes health and wellness with Firehouse 5K

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Athletes showed up bright and early at the Onalaska Fire Department Saturday for the 11th annual Firehouse 5k. The run/walk event was put on by Onalaska Firefighters Association and the Children’s Miracle Network. Organizers say they hope this event helps to promote health and wellness in the community. “By people coming out and doing stuff like...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Morrie’s opens its doors at new Onalaska location

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Morrie’s Volkswagen opened its doors and celebrated its new location Saturday on Theater Road. The spot offers more space for customers and employees– and more room for vehicles. There are plenty of car dealership options in Onalaska. General Manager Ryan Riste says that’s a bonus for customers, and sellers too. “A lot of them have come...
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Wisconsin Joella Striebel#Voter Engagement Project#Voteriders#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo, Regis Catholic Schools announce partnership

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Viterbo University and Eau Claire-based Regis Catholic Schools have announced a new partnership. Regis students will now be able to take online Viterbo college courses for free and have access to other Viterbo-sponsored workshops. Viterbo and Regis’s presidents both signed an official partnership Thursday...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Health Clinic System celebrates 30 years

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating a milestone. On Thursday, Mayo Clinic staff celebrated their 30th anniversary as well as Mayo Heritage Days. Armed with donated food items and some furry friends, the staff dropped off donations at La Crosse’s Place of Grace, a charity for abused children.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy