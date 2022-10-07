La Crosse area organizations hold first ‘Okvoterfest’ at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Area volunteers are saying “prost” to the vote.

At Copeland Park Thursday evening, groups celebrated voter education week with “Okvoterfest”.

There was live music, food, and opportunities to register to vote. Organizers also helped people make sure they have the proper ID and documents to go to the polls.

“We’re trying to clear up any confusion that there might be about voting,” said Public Affairs Regional Coordinator for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Joella Striebel. “There’s been a lot of changes over the past couple of years with absentee voting and voting by mail, so we just want to make sure people have good information.”

This was the first Okvoterfest event. It was sponsored by: The League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, LIT (Leaders Igniting Transformation), Voter Engagement Project, Cia Siab, Inc., and VoteRiders.

