Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom struck in head
Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested after Tampa police said they linked him to a shooting in which a family of five were fired at while sleeping in a car last week.
Mother of TikTok star Sania Khan, killed in murder-suicide, sues apartment building for wrongful death
The mother of a TikTok photographer who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in July is suing her daughter's apartment building for negligence.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
'Deadpool' star TJ Miller won't work with Ryan Reynolds again, thinks marriage to Blake Lively is 'curated'
T.J. Miller shared an honest review of his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds, stating he has no interest in working with the actor again. In an interview on "The Adam Carolla Show," the 41-year-old actor explained, "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then he — yeah, things kinda changed."
Stacey Abrams says she's 'been in conversations' with White House, wants Biden to join her on campaign trail
ATLANTA – FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams told Fox News Digital on Friday that she's "been in conversations" with the White House, and that she wants President Biden and other members of the administration to join her on the campaign trail. "Yes. We've reached out...
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
California family kidnapping, murder suspect's brother arrested in connection with crimes
The brother of a Merced, California, man accused of kidnapping and murdering a family of four has been arrested for criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
