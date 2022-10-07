T.J. Miller shared an honest review of his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds, stating he has no interest in working with the actor again. In an interview on "The Adam Carolla Show," the 41-year-old actor explained, "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then he — yeah, things kinda changed."

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO