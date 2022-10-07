ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright

A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newstead, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
Clarence, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Erie County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four fire departments respond to Sunday morning blaze in Getzville

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said. Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and […]
GETZVILLE, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program

The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
CUBA, NY
13 WHAM

13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge

Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
CASTILE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy