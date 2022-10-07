The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

