Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
2 suspects charged for Genesee County building fire
Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.
chautauquatoday.com
Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright
A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
WNYT
Four dead in Erie County shootings
We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
Investigation underway after Amherst apartment complex fire
AMHERST, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a Stonington Lane building on Sunday morning. The Amherst Police Department and Getzville Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m. At 68 Stonington Lane, their crews found a heavily involved fire at an apartment building.
Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
Suspended West Seneca police officer, co-defendant plead guilty in defrauding scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York. Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online […]
North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
Four fire departments respond to Sunday morning blaze in Getzville
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said. Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and […]
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Seneca Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
wesb.com
Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program
The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
Zeldin calls for repeal of cashless bail after Cheektowaga woman's shooting death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is calling for bail reform after 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield was shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, in front of her children, while wearing a bulletproof vest and fearing for her life. “There are too many pro-criminal laws getting passed right now...
Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years in prison on drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
13 WHAM
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
