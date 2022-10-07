Read full article on original website
MSHSL releases boy’s, girl’s soccer section tournament brackets
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) releases the brackets for this seasons boy’s and girl’s section soccer tournaments. In 7A boy’s Duluth Marshall is No.2, Proctor No. 4, Two Harbors No. 6. In girl’s 7A Esko took top seed and will play No.8 Proctor, Duluth Marshall...
Bulldog football not underestimating UMary squad stomping into Duluth Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football returns to action this Saturday for back-to-back home games hosting the University of Mary (UMary). This will be the second divisional game between both squads, however UMD holds the historic advantage leading the Marauders 14-0 in an all-time series dating back to 2006.
UMD women’s hockey wins home opener in overtime
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was back at Amsoil Arena for their home opener against Minnesota State Mankato on Friday. A year ago the Bulldogs opened up the season on the road against Mankato, where they split the series. Friday however marked the teams first WCHA opponent.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Cloquet home invader arrested after extensive investigation
Friday October 7th around 2:30p.m. Cloquet detectives and officers arrested 43-year-old a suspect in connection to a Cloquet home invasion case. Brendan Smith is charged with 1st-degree Burglary-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present and 3rd-degree Assault-Substantial Bodily Harm. The suspect was arrested after the extensive investigation regarding the home invasion incident which took place...
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
Around Town – Oct. 7, 2022
From the North to the South Shore, here are a few events happening Around Town this weekend. Bayfield Apple Fest is back in all its glory, and it’s marking its 60th year. The carnival returns after being skipped in 2021. The mass band and THE Thunder Bay Pipes & Drums are also back. Apple Festival runs Friday-Sunday with lots of food, vendors, and live music.
Sabrina Ullman: Perfect time and conditions to check out fall foliage.
Today will be mostly sunny with a westerly wind of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be noticeable warmer than the past couple of days as we reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with overnight lows in the thirties. Sunday’s afternoon highs will be slightly...
Iron Range STEM showcase always an exciting educational opportunity
The Hibbing Memorial Building filled with 1300 sixth grade students on Friday. They attended the annual Iron Range STEM Showcase. It’s the first time since 2019 it’s been an in-person event. Over 50 hands-on experiments gave kids a chance to learn and explore and have fun. Some of...
Sabrina Ullman: A few warmer days before temperatures drop again
Today will be partly cloudy with a northeasterly breeze. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the fifties, but areas along the North Shore as well as towards Bayfield will only reach the upper forties. A few light showers are possible west of the Twin Ports this morning, but we stay...
Candidate forum coming up in Virginia
As the election cycle gets closer to the big day, groups are organizing ways to help voters learn more about the candidates. On the Range, the Virginia Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the Virginia City Mayoral and City Councilor race. Chris Culbert,...
