It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO