ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Know your ballot: Proposition 26

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Proposition 26 is coming to the November ballot this winter, which would effectively legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and racetracks. The ballot would then define sports betting as wagers placed on college, professional, amateur or athletic events requiring patrons to be at least 21 years of age to place a wager. High school sports or certain events that include California college teams would not be wagerable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County still above the $6 gas average

EUREKA, Calif. — While gas continues to have a slight decrease across the state, it still remains above the $6 per gallon average. According to the AAA gas map for the state, the state remains at an average of $6.39 a gallon. Humboldt County is no different. The county...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Idaho to receive shelter pets impacted by Hurricane Ian

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is flying more than 150 shelter pets in Florida to new homes in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The airlift will make room for the ongoing influx of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa

HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
HOOPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy