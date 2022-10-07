NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Proposition 26 is coming to the November ballot this winter, which would effectively legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and racetracks. The ballot would then define sports betting as wagers placed on college, professional, amateur or athletic events requiring patrons to be at least 21 years of age to place a wager. High school sports or certain events that include California college teams would not be wagerable.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO