ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Milford, NJ
Sports
City
New Milford, NJ
City
Dumont, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night. Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seed. The top seven seeds - which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills - earned a bye into the second round.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap

Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken

Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington

Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
High School Football PRO

Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Bank Regional High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish

The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy