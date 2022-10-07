Read full article on original website
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round game, Oct. 9
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Football: Parenti gives Middlesex the edge in victory over Roselle Park
Sophomore quarterback Dom Parenti embarked on a two-yard run in the second quarter as Middlesex held off Roselle Park 7-0 in Roselle Park. Middlesex (4-2) won its third straight game and fourth overall. Roselle Park’s (2-4) two-game winning streak came to a halt. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night. Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seed. The top seven seeds - which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills - earned a bye into the second round.
Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap
Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 2-8
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington
Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
Asbury Park, Keansburg cancel Friday game after threats of violence (adds details)
School officials in the Asbury Park and Keansburg school districts issued separate statements indicating Friday night’s scheduled football game at Asbury Park had been canceled due to “anonymous threats of violence.”. The game was scheduled to be played at Asbury Park’s Butch Bruno Stadium at 6 p.m.
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish
The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Football: Boland and Marinello keep No. 19 Caldwell unbeaten with win over Madison
Joey Marinello and Harry Boland each ran in a pair of touchdowns to help Caldwell, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 35-7 win over Madison, in West Caldwell. The win kept Caldwell unbeaten on the 2022 campaign at 6-0. Marinello rumbled in touchdowns of 58 yards and...
