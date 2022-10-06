Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
brproud.com
Identity sought of January 2021 ‘John Doe’ found dead in Baton Rouge building
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office seeks help finding the identity of a person found dead in a building on January 19, 2021. The coroner’s office said he was found dead in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue and all possible leads to find his identity have been ruled out. The LSU FACES Laboratory created a digital image of what the person could’ve looked like.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police crack down on 'looming' gang violence, leaving some relieved, others worried
Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”. Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical...
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer - clipped version. An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found a man guilty on Monday, Oct. 10, for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. “I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
brproud.com
Man on trial for 2018 hit-and-run death of Louisiana police officer found guilty
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Zachary police officer and firefighter, Christopher Lawton lost his life in 2018 while attempting to serve a warrant, and as of Monday, October 10, the man accused in his death has been found guilty. Albert Franklin Jr., 38, was found guilty of manslaughter after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
brproud.com
Coroner called to morning shooting scene along Terrace Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting east of I-10. Police said officers are responding to the area of S. 15th Street and Terrace Avenue and the coroner’s office has been notified. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Central Police Department was alerted by multiple people about a situation in the North Woods subdivision. CPD said, the calls came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, about a driver who was possibly “impaired.”. EBR...
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
WAFB.com
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School. It’s a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Shot, Officer injured in an October 8 Officer-Involved Shooting
Louisiana Man Shot, Officer injured in an October 8 Officer-Involved Shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on October 9, 2022, that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on October 8 at approximately 7:21 p.m. in the 5000 Block of Highland Road. Officers in uniform were summoned to the address in response to a public assistance call involving an emotionally disturbed individual.
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
Comments / 2