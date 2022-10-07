ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial.

Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction of Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park.

On Friday, participants will cruise Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the car show begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the awards ceremony begins at 4 p.m.

Expect traffic delays near Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield on both days of the event.

Both events are free for spectators.

