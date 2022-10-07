Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cathryn Brown wraps up high school golf career
PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown wrapped up her high school golf career this weekend with a 2nd place finish at the KHSAA Girls Golf State Championship. Brown finished 2nd behind Marshall County's Trinity Beth. It was her best finish at the state tournament, overall finishing her high school career with three top-10 finishes at the event.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Trinity Beth holds on late to win KHSAA State Championship
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth came into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with the lead, and would walk away with the state individual championship. Beth would finish her final round with a 1-under par 71, finishing at 1-under overall for the...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/7 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wpsdlocal6.com
Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban
METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois. A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, residents paying higher water bills, plus environmental fee for unrelated sewer project
MARION, KY — A city in west Kentucky continues to fight a water crisis. Not only that, people there have to pay an extra fee for an unrelated infrastructure project. Marion, Kentucky, is looking at short and long-term solutions to the city's water problem after it breached the levee to Lake George — its main water source — back in April.
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/7/2022
PADUCAH — Slightly chilly morning with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. We'll see the first frost of the season this weekend.
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Arrowleaf uses grant to open community closets for southern Illinoisans in need
VIENNA, IL — Molina Healthcare Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to Arrowleaf, a human services organization in southern Illinois, to open three community closets for individuals in need. The Molina Community Closet will open in Vienna, Illinois on Oliver Street, with plans to expand to the Manion Building in...
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
wpsdlocal6.com
Parents to be charged after adult sons with disabilities found living in 'deplorable conditions' in McCracken County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one of two parents accused of severely neglecting their disabled adult sons in McCracken County. The McCracken County Jail roster shows Robert Calhoun is charged with knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and first degree wanton endangerment. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $10,000.
