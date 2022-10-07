Read full article on original website
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
It took SpaceX three tries to launch its Falcon 9 after enduring a rare technical scrub
--- SpaceX's Falcon 9 liftoff on Saturday, Oct. 8, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station marked the company's third flight of the week. The 230-foot rocket vaulted away from pad 40 at 7:05 p.m. EDT into mostly clear skies just after sunset. The Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission came just days after...
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
scitechdaily.com
Confirming a Decades-Old Prediction: Astronomers Discover a “Cataclysmic” Pair of Stars
The stars have the shortest orbit yet, circling each other every 51 minutes, confirming a decades-old prediction. In our galaxy, nearly half of the stars are solitary like the sun. The other half comprises stars that circle other stars, in pairs and multiples, with orbits so tight that some stellar systems could fit between Earth and the moon.
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
SpaceX Capsule Docks With Space Station In Historic Multinational Mission
The International Space Station has welcomed four space travelers who left Earth from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. It's a historic crew that docked with the ISS aboard a SpaceX capsule called Dragon. The team consists of Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of NASA, Koichi Wakata from the...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg now set for late Wednesday afternoon
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
CNET
SpaceX Could Launch Falcon Heavy This Month, Three Years After Last Mission
Not long after SpaceX's big Falcon Heavy rocket got off the ground in 2018, it seemed to be forgotten in the hype around Elon Musk's even bigger Starship rocket. Now ol' Heavy is back in the headlines, with the company set to send a pair of payloads to orbit for the US Space Force with the rocket's help for the first time in years.
SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites
According to Space X, Yesterday, October 5, 2022, Lift off of the second Falcon 9 rocket flight of the day, boosting 52 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit from a foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The launch occurred at 4:10 p.m. PT (23:10 UTC).
scitechdaily.com
Behold! The World’s Next Supercontinent, Amasia
New research has found that the world’s next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. A Curtin University-led research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms. They discovered that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the “young” oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans. The study was published recently in National Science Review.
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes history in space
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann has become the first Native American woman to travel to space. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched Wednesday to the International Space Station, with Mann commanding the Crew-5 mission. She was joined by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.Ahead of her mission, Mann — who is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California — told Indian Country Today "it's very exciting" to be the first Native woman in space. "I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if...
nextbigfuture.com
Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Starlink Satellite Video of Rocket Burn
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
First Native American woman in space among SpaceX crew successfully docked at ISS
Nicole Mann, the first-ever Native American woman to be sent into orbit, was among the SpaceX crew who has successfully docked at the International Space Station. Footage shared by the ISS shows the new arrivals being welcomed to the station on Thursday, October 6. Ms Mann, along with fellow Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada, Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina all arrived aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance.They will carry out various science experiments while aboard the ISS, including the 3D bioprinting of human tissue.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in StemLas Vegas mass stabbing kills at least two with several injuredMassive dust storm blankets parts of California
