Aerospace & Defense

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites

According to Space X, Yesterday, October 5, 2022, Lift off of the second Falcon 9 rocket flight of the day, boosting 52 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit from a foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The launch occurred at 4:10 p.m. PT (23:10 UTC).
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes history in space

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann has become the first Native American woman to travel to space. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched Wednesday to the International Space Station, with Mann commanding the Crew-5 mission. She was joined by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.Ahead of her mission, Mann — who is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California — told Indian Country Today "it's very exciting" to be the first Native woman in space. "I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if...
Elon Musk Shares Wild Starlink Satellite Video of Rocket Burn

SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
First Native American woman in space among SpaceX crew successfully docked at ISS

Nicole Mann, the first-ever Native American woman to be sent into orbit, was among the SpaceX crew who has successfully docked at the International Space Station. Footage shared by the ISS shows the new arrivals being welcomed to the station on Thursday, October 6. Ms Mann, along with fellow Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada, Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina all arrived aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance.They will carry out various science experiments while aboard the ISS, including the 3D bioprinting of human tissue.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in StemLas Vegas mass stabbing kills at least two with several injuredMassive dust storm blankets parts of California
