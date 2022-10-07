CHICAGO – Illinois is one of ten states in the nation to experience the largest spike in gas prices this week. The American Automobile Association is attributing the jump in prices to high gasoline demand, amid tight supply. They say pump prices have spiked as a deadly refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio has tightened supply in the region. According to some reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be offline until December due to an ongoing investigation into the blaze. Currently, Illinois is averaging $4.40 cents per gallon. Putnam County gas stations will have the cheapest pump prices in the area, averaging $3.99 cents per gallon. In LaSalle County you’ll pay much more at the pump at 4.20 cents per gallon. Pump prices on the West Coast have increased due to ongoing refinery maintenance at roughly six refineries, severely limiting the region’s supply.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO