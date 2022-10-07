Read full article on original website
Illinois DCFS raises awareness of working smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week
SPRINGFIELD – This is Fire Prevention Week and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is taking this time to remind the public about the importance of creating and practicing a home fire escape plan so they know what to do if the smoke alarm sounds. Since launching the initiative in 2019, DCFS has distributed 3,154 smoke alarms to families across Illinois, including 897 this year. Illinois law requires every household to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and at least one on each floor of the home.
Local governments receive $250 million for transportation needs through Rebuild Illinois program
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.
Man stabbed early Sunday in LaSalle
LASALLE – A 39-year-old man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a Peoria hospital after an incident early Sunday morning. The LaSalle Police Department report they were called to the 200 block of 8th street, where two subjects say they were battered, with one of them suffering injuries from an apparent stabbing. The injuries were said to be non-life threatening and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Department.
Gas prices in the region affected by Toledo refinery fire, prices surge
CHICAGO – Illinois is one of ten states in the nation to experience the largest spike in gas prices this week. The American Automobile Association is attributing the jump in prices to high gasoline demand, amid tight supply. They say pump prices have spiked as a deadly refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio has tightened supply in the region. According to some reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be offline until December due to an ongoing investigation into the blaze. Currently, Illinois is averaging $4.40 cents per gallon. Putnam County gas stations will have the cheapest pump prices in the area, averaging $3.99 cents per gallon. In LaSalle County you’ll pay much more at the pump at 4.20 cents per gallon. Pump prices on the West Coast have increased due to ongoing refinery maintenance at roughly six refineries, severely limiting the region’s supply.
