Denver, CO

Colts hold on after defensive stop seals OT win over Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal.

McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each, but it featured zero touchdowns.

The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.

Matt Ryan grinded out the victory despite throwing two interceptions into the hands of safety Caden Sterns, fumbling for the 10th time this season and getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VW8ZR_0iPUhHxO00
The Colts held on tp beat the Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6Kyo_0iPUhHxO00
The Colts celebrate after their game-winning stop on defense.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vLUG_0iPUhHxO00
Russell Wilson passes during the Broncos loss to the Colts.
Getty Images

McLaughlin sent it to overtime with a 31-yarder with 5 seconds left in regulation after Gilmore intercepted Wilson’s pass to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on third-and-4 from the 13.

That kick capped the Colts’ longest drive of the night, 68 yards in 10 plays.

New York City, NY
