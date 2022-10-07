Read full article on original website
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
Is the Labor Market Shifting? A New Report Suggests Companies Are Regaining Power
The private sector added more jobs than expected in September.
U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%
Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
Jobs Report, Unemployment Rate, Participation: 3 Things to Watch
Investing.com -- Stocks fell again on Thursday as investors held their breath for Friday’s much-anticipated report on jobs for September. On Wall Street, anxiety is growing over the possibility that the Federal Reserve's aggressive actions to raise interest rates this year will overshoot the mark and take the economy into a recession.
Payroll Growth Continues, Labor Market Remains Solid – Robert Hughes
U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 263,000 jobs in September, less than the 315,000 gain in August. The average monthly gain over the last 21 months (since January 2021) was 501,000. Private payrolls posted a 288,000 gain in September versus a 275,000 gain in August (revised down by 33,000 while July was revised down by 29,000 to a gain of 448,000). The average monthly gain over the 21 months since January 2021 was 473,000. However, the monthly gains appear to be slowing. Over the 13 months from January 2021 through February 2022, the average monthly gain was 544,000; for the five months from March 2022 through July 2022, the average was 376,000; and over the last two months, the average has dropped to 282,000 (see first chart).
Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good
In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
US job gains slow, but not enough to ease inflation worries
US job gains slowed slightly in September, offering some good news for the Federal Reserve as it works to cool the economy, but official data released on Friday also showed wages continued to rise, underlining the challenge to tamping down rampant inflation. - Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, called the September data "a Goldilocks jobs report."
Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of U.S. jobs report
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling
Minneapolis CNN Business — The fever hasn’t broken yet for America’s employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the...
Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession
The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in September as growth cools
The latest job market summary for September from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the U.S. labor market has begun to slow; still, the Federal Reserve is monitoring hiring rates to determine if it will continue to raise interest rates, per The New York Times. The labor market's resilience continues to challenge the Federal Reserve, which is working to cut job growth enough to tackle inflation. In the report released Friday, the Labor Department said employers added 263,000 open positions in September, a decrease from the 315,000 added in August. The unemployment rate also decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.5 over...
Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data
Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
Gold prices tepid as U.S. jobs data lifts Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices ticked lower on Monday, having shed nearly 1% in the previous session, as strong U.S. jobs data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,693.19 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, while U.S....
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
