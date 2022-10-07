ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Late Equalizer Hands Lamar 1-1 Draw to McNeese

BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

UIW hands Lamar fourteenth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word scored 35 first-quarter points to build an early lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-17, Saturday evening at Benson Stadium. UIW scored the game’s first 35 points and built a 56-10 advantage before halftime. The Cardinals finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy