BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO