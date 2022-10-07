Read full article on original website
Mississippi medical marijuana competitors claim Health Department is allowing operator to flout state regulations, crush small operators
One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
Mississippi SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good
RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
Mississippi seeks to derail federal suits over mental health
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department overreached in suing Mississippi over its mental health system, the state’s solicitor general has argued to a federal appeals court. A Justice Department attorney countered that there’s ample precedent to show the department has the power to enforce the Americans...
Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
Made in Mississippi
Made in Mississippi
Warbird flyover supporting United Way of West Central Mississippi happening Thursday
The Southern Heritage Air Foundation along with the North American Trainer Association is proud to support The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Dine and Stroll the Old Mississippi River Bridge: Supper on the ‘Sip 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the gates to the SOLD OUT Event will...
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In February 2020, residents of the small town of Satartia, Mississippi, feared for their lives when exposed to the contents of a CO2 pipeline rupture. Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against the pipeline fear...
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
NEW DATA: Louisiana ranks 5th in violent crime nationwide, Alaska rings in at first
According to research conducted by criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, Alaska has the highest rate of violent crimes, New Mexico ranks second, Tennessee ranks third, and Arkansas places fourth.
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
