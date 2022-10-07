RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO