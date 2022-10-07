ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi medical marijuana competitors claim Health Department is allowing operator to flout state regulations, crush small operators

One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS
KPLC TV

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
Lee Yancey
Picayune Item

Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Security Company#Health Department#Mockingbird Cannabis Llc#Good Flower Farms#Potts Camp
dakotanewsnow.com

Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In February 2020, residents of the small town of Satartia, Mississippi, feared for their lives when exposed to the contents of a CO2 pipeline rupture. Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against the pipeline fear...
SATARTIA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

