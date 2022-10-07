ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

1 dead as police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match

By HERNÁN ÁLVAREZ
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNeTA_0iPUeFaF00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.

Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.

The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas outside a soccer match in Indonesia set off a crush that left 131 people dead.

Nine minutes into Thursday night's match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, referee Hernán Mastrángelo suspended play. The league said on Twitter that he acted because of the lack of security.

Players retreated to their changing rooms, and many spectators flooded onto the field trying to escape the tear gas.

“Unfortunately there is one person dead. He died of a heart problem,” Sergio Berni, security minister of the province, told Todo Noticias.

Berni gave no details about the circumstances in which that person died.

Only Gimnasia fans were in Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata, since Buenos Aires province banned supporters of visiting teams from games in 2013 amid frequent outbreaks of violence

The Argentine Football Association said in a tweet that it "expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of episode that tarnish the football party.”

No new date was announced for resuming the game.

Some fans claimed there had been overselling of tickets amid excitement over the match between two teams fighting for the league title, saying people likely became anger when they could not get into the stadium.

In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums in order to avoid risky situations such as in La Plata or in the Indonesian city of Malanga last Saturday, when many of the dead were crushed to death during the stampede of fans.

___

Associated Press writer Débora Rey contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cowell lifts San Jose into 2-2 draw with Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes (8-15-11). Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal. Jeremy Ebobisse had San Jose’s other goal, early in the first half.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs

With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.
MLS
The Independent

Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
135K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy