Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Hamilton homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officers
Authorities in Ohio say a man who fled the scene of a shooting death was later shot and killed by police officers after he was confronted by them and produced a weapon.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to a scene in Fairfield Township Saturday evening to investigate a police offer that shot a murder suspect.
3 people injured in a Roselawn shooting
Officers happened to be in the area and quickly responded to the scene at the 7700 block of Reading Road.
PD: 31-year-old arrested for hitting officer with stolen car, fleeing in Cheviot
Kyle James, 31, is facing multiple charges after he struck a police officer with a stolen car while trying to evade the area Sunday morning.
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
peakofohio.com
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua police investigating armed robbery
PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on College Street on Friday evening. Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. When officers arrived they were told that a...
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Former Richmond Police Officer pleads guilty, resigns from position
RICHMOND — A former Richmond Police Officer has surrendered his Indiana Law Enforcement Certification and plead guilty to a charge of failure to aid a law enforcement officer, according to a press release from Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt. On November 20, 2021, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jury finds man guilty
TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Wife of fatal hit and run crash victim speaks out
DAYTON — It has been more than two months since a man died in a hit and run accident in Northwest Dayton. The family of Malik Mize continues to hold out hope that police arrest whoever hit him. Mize lost his life when he hit was hit by a...
PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Middletown
Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead.
PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries
The child was struck by a vehicle along Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police captain no longer with force after guilty plea of refusing to help other cops
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond police captain is no longer with the force after pleading guilty to refusing to help fellow officers with a drug investigation at a Richmond stable, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating suspected narcotics use...
