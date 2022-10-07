ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning

Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua police investigating armed robbery

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on College Street on Friday evening. Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. When officers arrived they were told that a...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Police#Shooting#Crime#Firearms#Shotsspotter#Dpd#Wyso
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
miamivalleytoday.com

Jury finds man guilty

TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy