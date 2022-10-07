Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville officers assaulted when party goers turn on cops over noise complaint
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville cops responding to noise complaints at a loud party Saturday night suddenly found themselves in peril when family members and party goers turned on the officers. It was the third time police had been called to the large house party...
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Gephardt Daily
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
kmyu.tv
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
KUTV
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
KSLTV
BREAKING: Shots fired, gunman seen walking halls of Sugarhouse apartment complex
SUGARHOUSE, Utah — Authorities are responding to a scene where a man was seen walking through the halls of Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. On the scene, officers heard two shots come from inside the building, and called for additional units. Officers are asking people to avoid the area...
ksl.com
Judge dismisses murder case against 17-year-old Utahn, ruling the action was justified
SALT LAKE CITY — A 3rd District Court judge dismissed a first-degree murder case on Thursday after making a determination that a Millcreek teenager charged with murder was justified in firing a gun in an attempt to stop a fight outside a Salt Lake City club. Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 17,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
kmyu.tv
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
KSLTV
Man charged with murder, woman shot in her SLC apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police found him with his dead girlfriend in late September. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and a third-degree felony of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on Wednesday.
