Salt Lake County, UT

kmyu.tv

SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ben Haynes
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Man charged with murder, woman shot in her SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police found him with his dead girlfriend in late September. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and a third-degree felony of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

