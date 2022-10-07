ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
