ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy