Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
MERIDIAN, ID
anglerschannel.com

Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event

Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Vinemont man killed in Friday evening crash in Cullman County

A Vinemont man has been identified as the lone fatality in a Friday crash in Cullman County. Brian K. Baudier, 50, was traveling along Cullman County Road 1435 near Cullman County Road 1355 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man who killed cousin in 2019 loses appeal

A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal. Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
