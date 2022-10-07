Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 8
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event
Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Vinemont man killed in Friday evening crash in Cullman County
A Vinemont man has been identified as the lone fatality in a Friday crash in Cullman County. Brian K. Baudier, 50, was traveling along Cullman County Road 1435 near Cullman County Road 1355 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Decatur man who killed cousin in 2019 loses appeal
A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal. Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
