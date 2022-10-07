Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Uvalde CISD suspends the district's police department amid investigation
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has decided to suspend the Uvalde CISD Police Department "for a period of time." Officers currently employed with Uvalde CISD will fill other roles in the district, according to a news release from the district Friday morning. The district also announced that Director of Student Services Ken Mueller has elected to retire. This comes after both Mueller and Lt. Miguel Hernandez were placed on administrative leave.
Onto the next battle: Uvalde families focused on future following UCISD police suspension
UVALDE, Texas — "We will move forward to the next battle". Those words were tweeted Friday night by Brett Cross. He's the father of Uziyah Garcia, who died in a shooting May 24 inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. This follows the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's announcement that...
Uvalde CISD officer terminated after community uproar
UVALDE, Texas — The former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting who was hired as a police officer for Uvalde CISD was terminated Thursday. Crimson Elizondo was seen in footage of the May 24 tragedy at...
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
Uvalde families and Texas Democrats urge action on gun violence prevention
UVALDE, Texas — Families of victims of Uvalde along with Texas Democrats urged action on gun laws in a press conference Wednesday morning. Gun policies along with the response of the Texas attorney general and Gov. Abbott were discussed. At the press conference, Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb...
Uvalde school district officials to discuss retirement options for superintendent
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated ISD school trustees will be considering retirement options for Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to a letter Harrell addressed to school district staff members. The Uvalde Leader-News tweeted Friday that the trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss Harrell's options, but there is...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
EAGLE PASS, Texas — A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot with his duty weapon Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to...
