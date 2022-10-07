ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Journal & Courier

Quick thoughts: IHSAA football sectional pairings

The Indiana High School Athletic Association released its sectional football pairings on Sunday evening. Sectional play begins Oct. 21 for Classes A-4A and Oct. 28 for Classes 5A and 6A. Journal & Courier high school sports reporter Sam King gives his five quick thoughts regarding Greater Lafayette after seeing the pairings reveal. Best...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Huge second half leads Wildcats JV team to 20-point win

The Wildcats started off the night with a kickoff return by Drake White for 15 yards. The first drive for the Cats started at their own 45, with Jaylen Thompson with a 14-yard gain on his initial carry. Cats stayed on the ground and Thompson picked up another first down before completing a swing pass to White who broke multiple tackles before finally going down at the three-yard line. Baxton Wall called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Christobol Torres continued his stellar special teams play with another perfect extra point, giving a 7-0 Cats lead early in the first quarter.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

