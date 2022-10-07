Read full article on original website
Related
Quick thoughts: IHSAA football sectional pairings
The Indiana High School Athletic Association released its sectional football pairings on Sunday evening. Sectional play begins Oct. 21 for Classes A-4A and Oct. 28 for Classes 5A and 6A. Journal & Courier high school sports reporter Sam King gives his five quick thoughts regarding Greater Lafayette after seeing the pairings reveal. Best...
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
Huge second half leads Wildcats JV team to 20-point win
The Wildcats started off the night with a kickoff return by Drake White for 15 yards. The first drive for the Cats started at their own 45, with Jaylen Thompson with a 14-yard gain on his initial carry. Cats stayed on the ground and Thompson picked up another first down before completing a swing pass to White who broke multiple tackles before finally going down at the three-yard line. Baxton Wall called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Christobol Torres continued his stellar special teams play with another perfect extra point, giving a 7-0 Cats lead early in the first quarter.
wellsvillesun.com
B-R girls soccer downs Wellsville; Lions football team shows improvements in loss to tough RJ (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — In the game of soccer, garnering a fast start is absolutely pivotal. With it, it allows you to control the game at your own pace. For the Lady Wolverines of Bolivar-Richburg, it took a matter of minutes into Saturday’s game in Wellsville. But at the same...
Comments / 0