‘We reached a whole new level’: Jaguars top Mount Vernon, finish 4-1 at tourney
The Ankeny Centennial volleyball team is hoping to peak at the end of the season. The fifth-ranked Jaguars took another step toward reaching that goal with a strong performance on Saturday in the Westside Invitational at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Centennial won all three of its matches during pool play, capped...
Hodapp looks ahead to next year after tying for 58th place in 4A state meet
Ankeny sophomore Evan Hodapp enjoyed his first trip to the boys’ Class 4A state golf meet. He’s hoping to be back next year along with the rest of the Hawks. Hodapp carded a 36-hole total of 167 to tie for 58th place in the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
