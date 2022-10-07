ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

Hodapp looks ahead to next year after tying for 58th place in 4A state meet

Ankeny sophomore Evan Hodapp enjoyed his first trip to the boys’ Class 4A state golf meet. He’s hoping to be back next year along with the rest of the Hawks. Hodapp carded a 36-hole total of 167 to tie for 58th place in the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
ANKENY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others

BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
BONDURANT, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny

(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
ANKENY, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll

Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CARROLL, IA
kjan.com

Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
AMES, IA
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35

(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
DES MOINES, IA

