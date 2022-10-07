Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 8
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
WAFF
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
anglerschannel.com
Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event
Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
WAFF
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash
COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Our favorites from Mazzara’s Vinoteca
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just about every corner you turn on, there’s a new place to eat in Huntsville. While Mazzara’s Vinoteca isn’t brand new, it’s new to the TVL team. The restaurant is part of the successful Church Street Family which is known...
Company announces successful test of Huntsville-built rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
WAFF
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
WAAY-TV
6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties
More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0