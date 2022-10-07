ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event

Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Our favorites from Mazzara’s Vinoteca

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just about every corner you turn on, there’s a new place to eat in Huntsville. While Mazzara’s Vinoteca isn’t brand new, it’s new to the TVL team. The restaurant is part of the successful Church Street Family which is known...
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’

Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties

More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
