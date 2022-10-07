Read full article on original website
ABC News
Megan Thee Stallion shows off stunning new red hair
Megan Thee Stallion's latest look is definitely hot girl approved. The Grammy Award-winning rapper captured the attention of millions of fans on Tuesday when she posted a selfie of her new cherry cola red hair on Instagram. Megan's fresh ruby strands were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle full of...
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday, almost two weeks after they had announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights...
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Remember Eddie Van Halen 2 Years After His Death: 'Miss You'
"Not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a tribute post to his late father Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen are paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death. After he died from cancer at age 65 in 2020, Eddie's ex-wife Bertinelli, 62 — whom he was married to from 1981 until 2007 — and the son they shared together remembered the rocker with warm tributes posted on their respective Instagram...
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
John Lennon’s Son Said People Made ‘Too Big a Deal’ out of the Feud Between His Dad and Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney and John Lennon argued, but Lennon's son said it wasn't as bad as people have made it out to be.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share 18-month-old daughter Sterling and will soon welcome a baby boy Sterling Skye is quite the fashionista! Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her 18-month-old daughter strutting through their home while carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse on her arm. In the snap, Sterling wears a white t-shirt and black leggings with a pair of white sneakers and her curly hair on display with one tiny ponytail on top of her head. This isn't the first time Brittany, who is...
NFL・
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen
"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Admiring Herself in the Mirror After Leaving the Groomer's Is So Priceless
Who doesn't like to getting their haircut? Well, maybe you don't love sitting in the salon for hours, but the final result is always worth the wait. This is true even for our pets — they totally know when they've gotten a haircut too. Just like one dog on TikTok who was absolutely enamored with herself after a day at the groomers. And we must admit, she looks pretty good!
PETS・
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'
Whitney Way Thore is updating her friends about "big news" in her relationship. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old takes a trip to St. Lucia with a group of her friends. At the start of the vacation, Thore — who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend — reveals that she is now in an open relationship.
Elle
Mila Kunis Perfectly Responded To Being Booed On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Actor Mila Kunis is promoting her latest film Luckiest Girl Alive which is premiering on Netflix this month. As part of her tour, she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview and the audience was surprisingly hostile to what she had to say. Her opinions were not about politics, she didn't tell any stories about committing crimes, and yet she somehow managed to court so much controversy that she was almost booed out of the studio.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Patience With Baby Playing on the Floor is the Picture of True Love
When mixing babies and fur babies together, parents might get worried about whether or not they get along. Pets can get jealous that a new living being stole the show. Although, that definitely doesn't happen all the time so parents fret not!. Sometimes animals will stick by the baby's side...
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
"I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever," wrote Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon is being shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday. The moms of his 10 children celebrated the Masked Singer host turning 42 on Saturday with a series of tributes on social media. "I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for...
Bono on His 'Special' Relationship with Wife Ali Hewson: We 'Have Romantic Love and Friendship'
Bono is opening up about his 40-year relationship with wife Ali Hewson — and their secret to staying together for so long. During a Friday New Yorker Festival interview with journalist David Remnick, Bono, 62, did a deep dive into his soon-to-be-released book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, at The Society For Ethical Culture in New York City. There, a newlywed audience member asked how he's managed to keep a 40-year marriage with his wife going strong.
Kelly Rizzo Marks 9 Months Without Late Husband Bob Saget: 'Feels Like Forever and Also One Day'
"The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck," she wrote in a post, marking nine months since the Full House star's sudden death Kelly Rizzo is marking the 9-month anniversary of her husband Bob Saget's tragic death. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rizzo shared a "silly video" of her and her husband of three years participating in a couple's challenge, the kind of videos she said they "had a blast making." "It feels like forever and also one day all...
